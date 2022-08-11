SELINSGROVE — Neal Furman leaned in close to inspect a 1960 Chevrolet parked on Market Street in Selinsgrove Thursday night after admiring several other classic vehicles at the Wheels in the Grove event Thursday.
"I grew up with them. It's nostalgic," the Lewisburg resident said as he and his wife, Nancy Furman, checked out some of the 105 vehicles on display.
It's the second year the Selinsgrove Rotary Club has held the car show in the borough that is expected to raise a little more than the $7,000 it brought in last year, event co-chairman Tom Gates said.
The Selinsgrove Rotary provides financial assistance to community nonprofit groups and scholarships to Selinsgrove Area School students.
Event co-chair Dave Lawer said the idea for the car show came during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to generate some exposure for the restaurants and businesses," he said.
Domenico Napoli said the 3 1/2-hour event helped pack his main street restaurant, Isabella, throughout the evening.
"It's a Thursday in the summer and normally people would be grilling at home," he said. "It's a good day for us."
While several people set up lawn chairs in the Commons to listen to live music, car owners and enthusiasts strolled along Market Street to check out the classic vehicles.
Jim Swineford, of Mount Pleasant Mills, frequently polished his 1961 Corvette with a rag while talking about the vehicle he has owned since 1972.
Worried that their two sons would squabble over ownership of the classic car, his wife, Carol Swineford, surprised him by purchasing a restored 1934 Ford about 17 years ago.
His response? "He told me, 'We need to have more kids,'" she said.
After parking his silver 2014 Corvette, Jim Shipe, of Selinsgrove, walked up and down the main street checking out the other cars.
"I like all the old classics," said the travel-lover who owns two cars, two motorcycles and a boat.
Mike Zaliznock, of Selinsgrove, enjoyed the vintage vehicles which he said reminded him of the cars he owned when he was younger, such as a 1965 Mustang which offered "more chances to pick up a girl."
Seeing so many classic cars in one setting brought up a lot of memories for many.
"There's a lot of emotional ties to these cars," said Lawer who shared one of his own not-so-pleasant memory of the 1965 Mustang he allowed his brother to drive when he went off to Vietnam.
While he was overseas fighting in the war, Lawer received a phone call from his brother informing him that he had crashed the beloved car on a bridge on his way to New Orleans and it fell into a river.
"My fist didn't uncurl for about six months," he said.