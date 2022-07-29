LEWISBURG — A car show open to the public will be held at U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg Sunday.
All vehicles are welcome to register at a cost of $10 per vehicle between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at the federal prison at 2400 Robert Miller Dr., Lewisburg. Attendance is free.
Awards, including warden’s choice, will be announced at 1 p.m.
For the first time, the public will be invited at a cost of $5 to tour the USP Lewisburg Museum located at the original Warden’s House to the left of the prison from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum features photographs, uniforms, artifacts and original furniture of the 90-year-old prison.
All money raised at the event will fund activities to celebrate Correctional Workers Week.