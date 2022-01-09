SUNBURY — A sports card collector as a kid, Anthony Angelo was drawn back into the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone was at home and bored and they had extra money to spend,” the Williamsport resident said as scoured hundreds of memorabilia at the annual Sports Card Show on Saturday at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.
Sports trading cards grew in popularity during the pandemic.
According to the Sports Collectors Digest, 2021 was an “historic” year for the sales of trading cards and other sports collectibles, with one company, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, raking in $1.4 billion in sales.
Demand is so high, Angelo said, that stores like Walmart are limiting the number of cards they’ll sell per individual.
Clark Ritzman, of McCalisterville, was also a young collector who got his son, Matt Ritzman, involved in the hobby in the past two years.
“The pandemic really picked it up,” the elder Ritzman said.
Matt Ritzman joins his father in collecting and selling cards, but said he enjoys searching for his favorite athlete.
Saturday’s show drew about 200 who combed items displayed at 38 tables and was expected to raise between $1,500 to $2,000 from admission, food concession and table fees to benefit the Shikellamy Marching Band, said organizer Sam Smith who started the event in 1992.
Smith is turning over the reins to Shikellamy School District teacher James Sanders next year.
“I don’t want something so popular to go away. The money is important to help the band out,” said Sanders, an avid sports card collector since he was 6 years old.
His mother, Deb Sanders, of Selinsgrove, shakes her head with a smile as she recalled how she and her husband helped him bankroll his early purchases.
“It took over the basement,” she said of the one million or so cards her son has carefully catalogued in plastic sleeves and boxes.