SUNBURY — A new shop in downtown Sunbury offers customers access to more than 60 vendors from antiques to crafts to jewelry.
Cardella’s On Market, located at 334 Market St., Sunbury, had its soft opening on Wednesday.
Owner Sue Rissinger said she moved the business from inside Point Barn Shops along Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville because the owner was looking to expand the furniture selection.
“Sunbury is really all about revitalizing the town,” said Rissinger. “This was a good move for us. I remember coming to Sunbury as a kid, shopping on Market Street. It was a real treat for us. I’d like to see Sunbury like it used to be.”
The store offers a large assortment of items ranging from fashion jewelry, sterling silver, antiques, crafts, clothing, home decor, collectibles, trains, memorabilia and more. The business model includes Facebook Live sale where customers can purchase items virtually and pick it up at the store location.
Rissinger is also the owner of Bling-N-Things in Elizabethville, Dauphin County.
She said her son, Alex Rissinger, is the administrative assistant at Sunbury City Hall.
She wanted to be closer to him, and the store is closer to the homes of a lot of her vendors.
Rissinger herself sells handcrafted and personalized Christmas ornaments, jewelry she purchases in liquidation sales, reading and sunglasses and sterling silver necklaces and jewelry. She said much of her jewelry is from major department stores at 75 percent off the original price tag.
Lori Troutman-Denicola, of Sunbury, has been operating Lori’s Country Crafts for nine years. She sells handmade signs, wooden furniture, seasonal items and tarts.
“I’m happy we’re here in Sunbury,” she said. “I live two minutes away. This is my hobby. I have a full-time job, and this helps bring in extra money and gives me something to do.”
Retired U.S. Army veteran Cliff Sprenkle, of Pillow, and his son Mikki Sprenkle, stationed in the Army in Germany, have been working together for four years painting lures for fishermen. While he has sold in gas stations and bait shops as Susquehanna Custom Lures, this is his first venture into a shop like Cardella’s.
“It’s something I can do with my son and stay connected with him while he’s in Germany,” said Cliff Sprenkle. “It pays for my hobby of fishing.”
Sprenkle said his goal is to catch those male fishermen who come shopping with their wives.
Other vendor items include ceramics, purses and bags, candles, garden flags, decorations, signs, quilts and blankets, tables, food items, shirts, wooden signs, books.
She plans to introduce Sunbury Curio Corner which will allow city business owners to put displays about their businesses. There’s also a pick up area for the online order following the live shows.
Rissinger said the goal is to have a grand opening and customer appreciation celebration in April.
“I’m glad we’re here so we can watch the downtown grow, and hopefully we’re here to help it grow faster,” said Rissinger.
Cardella’s On Market is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Interested vendors can call 570-701-1418 or 570-847-7260 for more information.