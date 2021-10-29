DANVILLE — PA CareerLink will host a job fair from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the National Guard Armory in Danville.
“We are excited to utilize the National Guard Armory. With its easily accessible and central location, plentiful parking, and ample space for safely holding an in-person event, it seems like a perfect location,” said PA CareerLink Site Administrator Jamie Mercaldo. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to meet directly with local businesses who are looking to hire immediately.”
Business Consultant Bill Koch emphasized the opportunity for people looking to return to work.
“Businesses throughout the area are seeking workers and most offer higher wages, flexible schedule options, and the ability to advance,” said Koch. “There really couldn’t be a better time to find a job than right now.”
Employers will be set up on the armory drill floor, with plenty of parking available. Since it is an indoor event, masking and appropriate social distancing are required for all.
For a full list of participating employers, interested individuals can look at the “2021 Fall Job Fair” event on the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties Facebook page.
For more information about the job fair, please contact Koch by phone at 570-387-6288 X113, or email wkoch@tiu11.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM