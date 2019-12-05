SUNBURY — Staff at PA CareerLink Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties in Sunbury immediately reached out to the state Department of Labor and Industry's Rapid Response team on Thursday morning once news broke that UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury was set to close in March 2020.
Site administrator Jamie Mercaldo and Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation Assistant Director Korrie Lucas said the Sunbury location has had no calls or in-person visits from employees looking for other options. UPMC in its announcement said employees will have the option to re-locate to other facilities in the UPMC network.
"The site is always ready to deal with crisis like this," said Lucas. "We still have people coming in from Wood-mode. The team here will work together and figure it out."
The rapid response team will reach out to UPMC to set up meetings with workers in order to discuss options and resources. They will be provided with information about and access to services, including unemployment insurance, health and pension benefits, financial credit counseling, training programs, job search activities, education services and social service programs, among others, if needed.
The staff at CareerLink can also help displaced employees brush p on their job interview skills, update the resumes, and advocate for them, said Lucas.
"The tiny silver lining is that there are lots of healthcare jobs out there that employers are looking to fill," said Mercaldo.
Melissa Rowse, the director of the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, also said the library has resources for those displaced from their jobs. They can build their resumes at the library or use the other workforce development resources.
"We will waive all fees for copies for UPMC employees," said Rowse. "That's something we did for Wood-mode employees."
UPMC also sponsored the library's summer reading program.
"This will be a loss for the entire community," she said.