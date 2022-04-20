SUNBURY — The PA CareerLink and Shikellamy High School will host a Career Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. in the high school gymnasium in Sunbury May 2. The event is open to the public and will include more than fifty employers from throughout the region.
“There are an abundance of jobs represented at this event. Everything from manufacturing and service industries, to education and health care,” said business consultant Zach Stotter. “Across the region, employers have raised wages to be competitive and I think many would be surprised at the starting rates we’re seeing, even for entry level positions.”
Employers will be setup in the Phil Lockcuff Field House, with parking available directly across the street. Doors open at 3 p.m.
For a full list of participating employers, interested individuals can look at the “Spring Career Fair” event on the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties Facebook page.
Contact the PA CareerLink via phone at 570-988-7300 or 570-286-8293 to schedule an appointment to revise or create a resume.
Visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov to register for in-person or virtual workshops to prepare for the event — topics include Resume Writing, Employability Skills and Interview with Confidence.