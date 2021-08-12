SUNBURY — PA CareerLink will host a recruitment event and resume review as part of CareerLink Day starting at 11 a.m. today.
The event will take place at PA CareerLink at 225 Market St., Sunbury. Resume review will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the recruitment event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
On-site staff will review your resume and help update and edit to give the best first impression for your job submissions. Those interested in having their resume reviewed should call 570-988-7304 to ensure appointment availability.
“We hope that jobseekers will take advantage of this opportunity to meet with local employers and see what jobs are available, right now,” says Site Administrator Jamie Mercaldo.
Participating employers include: BrightFarms, Function of Beauty, Great Dane, Nottingham Village, One Source Staffing, Thermal Product Solutions, Triangle Technical Institute, & Weis Markets Distribution Center
Individuals attending PA CareerLink Day are encouraged to bring their resumes. A full list of activities being hosted by all PA CareerLink® locations statewide is available here.
