SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District Caring For Kids program received $850 from the Sunbury the 250th Celebration committee after Sunbury City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious voted in favor of the donation.
On Thursday, Shikellamy board members accepted the donation from 250th Celebration co-chairs Slade Shreck, also a Shikellamy school director, and Jody Ocker.
“On behalf of the committee, I’m very pleased that we could make this donation,” Ocker said. “I’m very grateful to all the sponsors and people who made donations big and small that made the Sunbury 250th events possible. After all the planning and hard work it’s nice to be able to look back on what we did with pride and share this surplus with a program that supports kids in our community.”
The celebration began July 4 and packed downtown Sunbury with food vendors, a 60-foot Ferris Wheel and other activities through the event.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and directors thanked the committee and the city of Sunbury.
Late last year, Shreck and Ocker asked City Council and Brosious to approve the donation to the district and council voted unanimously in favor of the giving the funds to the program.
“We are thankful for this donation,” Bendle said.
The Shikellamy School Board meets Thursday for its regular meeting at the administration building on Packer Island at 7 p.m.