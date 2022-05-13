KULPMONT — A carnival at the Saint Pauline Church will begin today with several events for children and children at heart.
The carnival is being sponsored by the Winnie the Pooh Daycare.
“We are proud to be sponsoring the first annual spring carnival at the St. Pauline Center,” Danielle Wolfgang, owner of Winnie The Pooh Daycare, in Mount Carmel, said.
"The staff had a small carnival at the daycare last year that went over well so we are hoping with the great turnout that we had for Christmas that this will be just as exciting for the community.”
Wolfgang said the children from the daycare will sing to promote diversity and equality for all children.
"The staff and children are really excited to have some fun with their friends,” Wolfgang said.
"The staff have even decided to do a pie in the face for the children to participate in at the end of the event. We are hoping this event turns out wonderful and is the beginning of many events to bring family fun to the community.”
The event begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. The complex is located at 1150 Chestnut St., in Kulpmont.