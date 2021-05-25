SUNBURY — A Coal Township woman is prohibited from owning animals for the next 12 years after being found guilty of 41 counts of animal neglect last month.
Carol Whary, 69, appeared in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Tuesday to be sentenced after a jury found her guilty of three misdemeanor counts of neglecting animals and guilty of 38 summary counts of animal neglect, and not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault against an animal. Rosini sentenced Whary to 18 months of probation; ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $114,104.39 from SPCA costs and animal care and $1,900 in fines, plus court costs and fees; and prohibited her from owning animals for 4,515 days.
Rosini told Whary she understood that she never intended to harm the animals.
"Your heart was in the right place but you get yourself in over your head," said Rosini. "It's not a place you should be in, especially in this stage of your life."
Whary is accused of allowing animals to live in unsanitary conditions in two homes in Shamokin and Zerbe Township in January 2020 and not providing adequate veterinary care to 28 cats and one macaw.
Whary on Tuesday repeated much of her testimony from the trial, saying that she took most of the animals in over the winter of 2019 and some of the cats got pregnant, overwhelming her. She testified that she intended to find them good homes and have the animals neutered but she couldn’t find anyone to take them and didn’t have enough money to immediately go to the vet for every cat.
She disagreed with the jury, noting she did nothing wrong.
"It's not justice to make me lose my heart and soul," Whary said.
Whary is permitted to live in Mount Carmel with a friend who owns two dogs, but she is not permitted to stay there if the friend brings in more pets, said Rosini.
"I'd rather be homeless and live in my car than have someone lose their animals because of me," said Whary.
Whary was also found guilty in 2015 of child endangerment at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015 and she pleaded no contest in 2017 to a misdemeanor charge of theft. She was also convicted of summary animal cruelty charges in 2016.
Her probation from previous charges ends on Sept. 5, at which time the probationary period for the animal neglect charges will start.