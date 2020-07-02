WASHINGTONVILLE — Dozens of cars lined the road leading into the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning, hours before the scheduled start of free milk giveaway.
By 12:30, a half-hour ahead of the scheduled 1 p.m. start, more than 40 cars were in line to receive as many gallons of free milk as they needed. It was the second area milk drive since the pandemic hit the Valley, and it was also well attended.
Yvonne and Robert Billhime, who live between Milton and Danville, said they were in line at 9:30 a.m. They took home six gallons, planning to freeze some.
“We both need milk for medication and sometimes it is hard when you only get paid once a month,” said Yvonne Billhime, noting they only shop for groceries once or twice a month.
Robert Billhime made sure they arrived early. “We figured there would be a lot of people, a whole big line,” he said.
The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), working with milk processor Harrisburg Dairies, Montour County Farm Bureau and Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds were expected to distribute 1,600 gallons of milk and 500 milkshakes through a drive-thru event at the fairgrounds.
“We wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” said Georgia Pfleegor, president of the Montour County Farm Bureau president. “They provide us with top-product and we want to find a way to help people during hard times”
Justin Clapper, of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said the drives are gaining popularity across the state.
“They’re gaining a lot of traction,” he said. “There are more coming in the next few weeks. Indiana County has had multiple drives and given away thousands of gallons of milk.”
Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations. ADANE has helped to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk in the past two months.