SUNBURY — The Seventh Annual Carz for Starz Car, Truck, and Bike Show will be held July 29 at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, 200 Marina Road, Sunbury. Rain date is July 30. Registration will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $20 per entry, cash and check will be accepted upon admission. Voting will be held between 11 a.m. and noon, followed by awards.
First and second place awards for Truck/Van, Classic Truck/Van, Antique Car, Classic Car, Street Rod, Performance Sports Car, Classic Muscle Car, Modern Muscle Car, Cycle. All Around Awards for Best Exotic, Best in Show, Crowd Favorite, Overall. The event will also include a concession stand, 50/50 drawing, and basket raffle.
Proceeds benefit Gym Starz Gymnasts. For information, contact Angie at 570-274-1653 or email starzma2@gmail.com. Early registration fee of $15 with a ticket toward an auto basket (ends July 22). Make checks payable to Susquehanna Valley Gym Starz Gymnastics, Inc. and mail to 9657 State Route 147, Sunbury, PA 17801.