LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Voices for Children is hosting its seventh Superhero 5K and Kid’s Fun Run to benefit children who have been abused or neglected.
The event is scheduled for Saturday at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, St. Mary St., Lewisburg. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 10 a.m.
CASA Voices For Children is a local four-county nonprofit organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the foster care court systems in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Lycoming counties. CASA volunteers are highly trained to be the voice of child(ren) who have been abused and/or neglected, and are involved in dependency court by no fault of their own.
There are prizes for runners, walkers and best costumes (kids and adults). Children’s activities include visits from a few of their favorite superheroes of the Superhero Alliance.
Race registration is $30 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER