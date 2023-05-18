MILTON — A misdemeanor count of failure to report against a Milton Area elementary teacher will move forward in Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
The preliminary hearing for James F. Baugher Elementary School teacher Jacqueline A. Martin, 51, of Steven Kitchens Road, Winfield, was held on Wednesday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl. The judge bound the charge over to county court and released Martin on recognizance (ROR).
Martin is now scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. June 5 in county court. She is accused of allegedly failing to report within 48 hours suspected abuse and the presence of drugs in the home of a student.
Police said Martin, a mandated reporter and employee of the district since 2012, received information from the student's grandfather on Jan. 9 that he was concerned about the treatment from the student's father. She reported the information on Jan. 31 that the father can be physically and verbally aggressive toward his son, resulting in the child indicating that he couldn't breathe during altercations, according to court documents.
The student had been acting out more at school, and the grandfather and father have had altercations in the past about the way the father disciplines. The report notes that the grandfather informed Martin that he threatened to call 911 or Children and Youth. Martin was also told about drugs possibly being in the home, according to court documents.
Martin is represented by private attorney Lance T. Marshall, of State College. The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney David Albertson.
