The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General arrested a former Northumberland County caseworker on accusations she fraudulently obtained EBT Access cards in the names of eight public assistance recipients and made a combined $8,621.44 in purchases.
Jennifer L. Curcie, 40, of Coal Township, worked for the Northumberland County Assistance Office when she obtained and used the cards, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Curcie was fired in August 2018. She was hired by the county in 2015.
Agent Ralph Ralston charged Curcie with felony counts of theft and fraudulently obtaining assistance. Charges were filed at the office of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey.
The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General which participated in the investigation and arrest.
“As a caseworker for the Northumberland County Assistance Office, the defendant was supposed to help Pennsylvanians in need access critical benefits so that they could make ends meet,” Shapiro said in a press release announcing the arrest. “Instead, she is charged with using her position to take advantage of the system for her own personal gain.”
“The defendant was responsible for helping our most vulnerable citizens, and her violation of the public’s trust is an affront to every Pennsylvanian,” State Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer is quoted in the release.