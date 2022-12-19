The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) received $69 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rural Surface Transportation grant program.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, announced on Monday that the grant for the $900 million project was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This funding, which Casey advocated for, will go toward the construction of approximately 6.1 miles of new four-lane limited access highway to connect Selinsgrove to Winfield and divert traffic away from Shamokin Borough, making local roads safer.
“The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is a critical link in central Pennsylvania. It connects our rural communities, creates jobs and allows businesses to thrive,” Casey said in a media release. “I have fought for this project for more than a decade because the people of the Susquehanna Valley deserve this vital connection. By investing in this highway, we are investing in our rural communities and connecting them to countless opportunities for economic growth.”
As part of the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), the CSVT will help promote the economic vitality of rural Pennsylvania and the region. The Rural Surface Transportation grant program is receiving $500 million over five years for ADHS projects alone. In addition to this $69 million grant for the CSVT, Pennsylvania stands to compete for even more funding from the program in future years, according to Casey.
The northern section of the project, including the bridge over the Susquehanna River, opened to traffic earlier this year.
The first of the three contracts for the southern section has started. Contractor Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh has been moving 4.5 million cubic yards of earthwork and clearing approximately 270 acres of trees between Selinsgrove and Winfield, said Deptula.
The southern section of the CSVT will connect U.S. Routes 11/15 near Selinsgrove to U.S. Route 15 near Winfield. The project will also include an interchange and connector within Shamokin Dam to PA Route 61 into Sunbury.
“This is the present that the whole Valley asked for and wanted this year," said Bob Garret, the CEO/president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "Thank you, Senator Casey. The thruway is being built before our eyes, and with this announcement, its completion is absolutely assured.”