The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the danger in dismantling the Affordable Care Act and limiting Medicaid expansion in rural parts of Pennsylvania, local and federal lawmakers said Thursday.
In a conference call with reporters, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said Republicans at all levels of government view Medicaid in particular “as a problem to be managed,” and not the safety net millions of Americans rely on.
“We don’t talk enough about how important it is to our commonwealth and our country,” Casey said of Medicaid. “Republicans ask how best to cut it and limit it now to end Medicaid expansion. We’ve brought health care to 700,000 in Pennsylvania and 1.1 million got health care because of the Affordable Care Act.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberley Best, who was part of the call with Casey, Democratic Rural Caucus Chair Terry Noble of Clearfield County and Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, echoed Casey’s sentiments, saying a lack of affordable health care is one of the reasons Sunbury’s hospital is closed.
“These cuts are real,” she said. “COVID-19 has shown it’s too important not to have this access. Health care is the foundation of the country’s future and economic success.”
In a place like Sunbury, Casey said, stripping Medicaid and the ACA can have a broad impact.
“Most rural counties, the hospital is the largest or second-largest employer and when you cut Medicaid, you’re hurting health care but also costing a lot of people a lot of jobs,” he said. “More lose their health care because of cuts to Medicaid and others lose their jobs because in rural Pennsylvania they are huge employers.”