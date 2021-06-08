Staff reports
WASHINGTON — Across the U.S., city and county governments struggle to maintain the cost of repairing bridges in poor condition.
Almost 50% of the Nation’s bridges are “off-system,” meaning that they are not on the federal highway system and are often left out of federal support, putting further strain on local budgets, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
Casey, along with Roy Blunt, R-Mo., introduced the Support for Community Bridges Act on Tuesday which would allocate more dedicated funds for bridge repair to states with more off-system bridges in poor condition.
“The safety and quality of our nation’s roads and bridges is paramount, which is why Senator Blunt and I are committed to ensuring dedicated federal set-aside funding to repair off-system bridges,” Casey said. “This legislation will provide a much-needed funding increase for bridge maintenance and help local governments get back on their feet after the financial challenges of the pandemic.”
Based on last year’s funding levels, off-system bridges would receive roughly $1.2 billion, up from roughly $776 million, which comes from a combination of highway trust fund and general treasury funds that go to the highway aid program through Congressional appropriations. As federal investment in infrastructure increases, so would the amount for off-system bridges.