Sen. Bob Casey said this morning he is compelled by the impeachment case being presented by House managers but has not discussed the ongoing trial of President Donald Trump with any other senators, including fellow Pennsylvania lawmaker Pat Toomey.
The impeachment trial enters its third day today as House managers continue to present their case to the Senate.
"Various senators will have various approaches about how to make the case, but I have chosen not to (talk to others)," Casey said this morning in a conference call. "I want the Republicans to continue to be challenged by the evidence. I am always hesitant to tell another senator what they should think, that's not my approach."
Casey voiced "concerns" about what President Trump might do moving forward if all of the evidence is not presented to the Senate and the American public.
"I do have a real concern, concern that is founded in the conduct of president in other instances," he said. "This isn’t just a blank record that is being filled in by the day. We know a lot about how this president conducts himself, his lack of credibility, obsession with attacking opponents and the fact that he was so obsessed with one opponent that he was willing to rope in another country.
"A lot of questions arise about what he would do if not removed. Founders had real concerns about what an unchecked executive could do."
Casey said he has found the case House managers have laid out so far compelling.
Casey said the scenarios House managers have mapped out regarding evidence has continued the push for more evidence, documents and witnesses. "There is evidence that Ambassador Taylor sent a detailed cable (to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo). Every senator should review that cable, should want to review it and should be required to view it before making any determination of guilt.
"I've been amazed how often copy of email, text, letter or written records, how often they are connected to basic charges in the case," Casey said.