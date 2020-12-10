U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) introduced two bills on Wednesday after high profile killings of Black Americans at the hands of police officers and growing calls for policy changes to prevent future violence.
During a virtual roundtable discussion, Casey announced the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative, to help bring about racial justice and address the high incidence rate of police violence involving people with disabilities. The LEAD Initiative is comprised of two bills – the Safe Interactions Act and the Human-services Emergency Logistic Program (HELP) Act – which would reduce calls to 9-1-1 call systems regarding non-criminal emergencies and provide robust training to law enforcement on interacting with people with disabilities, including those experiencing a mental health crisis.
"It's easy to describe this problem, it's exceedingly more difficult to solve it," said Casey. "We got to try. The federal government can't just check out and hope that states and communities do it on their own. Federal government should help where we can."
Casey noted the deaths of Walter Wallace, Jr., Ricardo Munoz and Osaze Osagie—individuals who needed mental health crisis support and they didn’t get it. The Washington Post database of police shootings estimates that at least 25 percent of shootings involve a person with a mental health disability. A 2016 Ruderman Foundation report estimated that between one-third and half of 2015 shootings involving a law enforcement officer included a person with a disability.
The HELP Act would divert non-criminal, non-fire and non-medical emergency calls from 9-1-1 systems to state and regional 2-1-1 systems, while providing resources and funding to improve 2-1-1 referral systems. The bill would create an oversight system for the 2-1-1 networks comprised of community members who represent older adults, people with disabilities, ethnic and racial community members and members of other communities. The HELP Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).
The Safe Interactions Act would provide grants to enable non-profit disability organizations to develop training programs that support safe interactions between law enforcement officers and people with disabilities. The training would be directed to both new and veteran officers and would include people with disabilities in the training as instructors. It would also establish an advisory council, chaired by a person with a disability, to oversee the training program development and implementation. The Safe Interactions Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
The families who experienced loss "should have had the benefit of a system that provides them the support they need," said Casey. "These bills would be part of the effort to finally be on the road to solving these problems."
Guest panelists with Casey were Philadelphia City Councilmember Derek S. Green; Pittsburgh Police Lt. Eric Kroll, who conducts police training; Doris Washington, of Harrisburg, whose son had a violent interaction with police in 1993; and Kevin Ressler, the executive director of the United Way of Lancaster County.
Green, the father of a son on the autism spectrum, said the issue is important in his city, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the entire nation.
"The challenge of how to educate and give my son guidance on how to deal with law enforcement, because he will not always be with me and my wife now that he is a young adult," said Green. "As he is dealing and engaging with law enforcement, he is not always able to articulate the challenges he is dealing with. Having this type of conversation and having a more robust system will help people like my son."
Washington turned into an activist in the '90s when her son with autism in December 1993 had his shoulder separated when officers held him on the ground in handcuffs. She filed a lawsuit and pushed for more training for police officers as they deal with individuals with mental health problems.
"I'm so happy and pleased that we're making some progress to make this better and change this," she said.
Kroll, the father of a 14-year-old son on the autism spectrum, said the Pittsburgh police has a "strong commitment" to helping people of the community, including those with special needs, by training to deal with those with special needs. Officers often find themselves lacking in services to provide a "warm handoff" to other services.
"Police work can be very tense and rapidly evolving at times," he said. "Our officers need tools and education to handle the situations out there."
Ressler described the police incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Rulennis Munoz, a man with mental health issues, in September. A Lancaster police officer shot Ricardo after he ran toward the officer with a knife. The Lancaster District Attorney determined it was a justified shooting. Ressler said Munoz had medical challenges and a criminal history related to his issues.
"Our system made that moment happen because we did not better approximate options upstream," he said.
Casey said the bills face challenges as they move forward with the Senate and the House, even in a Senate with more equally a split in the party lines, but there is bi-partisan support for the nature of the problem.
"We're asking the police to do too much," said Casey. "This is an exceedingly difficult problem to solve, but we got to try. Some days in the senate, it's like pushing a heavy rock up a steep hill. We got to keep pushing to solve this problem."