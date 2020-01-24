The Daily Item
Sen. Bob Casey said all of his senate colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, should review all of the evidence — including documents not yet part of the record — during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial before making any final decisions about the president’s guilt.
In a conference call before the second day of House managers presenting their case to the Senate, Casey said he was compelled by the impeachment case being presented. He said he has not discussed the ongoing trial with any other senators, including fellow Pennsylvania lawmaker Pat Toomey.
“Various senators will have various approaches about how to make the case, but I have chosen not to (talk to others),” Casey said. “I want the Republicans to continue to be challenged by the evidence. I am always hesitant to tell another senator what they should think, that’s not my approach.”
Casey said he has found the case House managers have laid out so far, including a timeline, informative. They have laid out a case, he said, that shows how vital documents have not — and may not be — submitted into the official record.
Casey said the scenarios House managers have mapped out regarding evidence has continued the push for more evidence, documents and witnesses. “There is evidence that Ambassador (William) Taylor sent a detailed cable (to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo). Every senator should review that cable, should want to review it and should be required to view it before making any determination of guilt.
“I’ve been amazed how often copy of email, text, letter or written records, how often they are connected to basic charges in the case,” Casey said.
When the trial opened earlier this week, senators argued about the rules for the trial, including adding evidence and witnesses once both sides present their cases. In a series of party-line votes, each call for evidence was denied in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Casey said he hopes when the issue is revisited later in the trial, the Senate will allow for witnesses.
“We’re not asking for 44 witnesses, we’re asking for 4,” he said. “It’s a reasonable request. The relevant documents can supplement an already substantial and compelling case from the House managers.”
Casey voiced “concerns” about what President Trump might do moving forward if all of the evidence is not presented to the Senate and the American public.
“I do have a real concern, concern that is founded in the conduct of the president in other instances,” he said. “This isn’t just a blank record that is being filled in by the day. We know a lot about how this president conducts himself, his lack of credibility, obsession with attacking opponents and the fact that he was so obsessed with one opponent that he was willing to rope in another country.
“A lot of questions arise about what he would do if not removed. Founders had real concerns about what an unchecked executive could do.”