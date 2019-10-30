Sen. Bob Casey is warning Pennsylvanians searching online for health care plans to avoid "misleading" junk plans that may not provide the coverage they need.
"We have a lot of scam artists trying to rip people off that we have to warn people about," Casey said in a conference call Tuesday with media to discuss a report following his recent investigation into online promotions of the so-called junk plans that offer short-term, non-comprehensive coverage that could exclude people with pre-existing conditions.
The warning is necessary as the six-week window for purchasing health insurance coverage through Healthcare.gov begins Friday, he said.
A man identified as Frank K., of Dover, joined Casey on the call and described how he went online to apply for health insurance and thought he found a site affiliated with the Affordable Care Act but ended up with one of these short-term plans.
He now warns people to make sure to visit www.healthcare.gov before purchasing insurance "and make sure they understand the policies they are considering purchasing."
Casey and Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care, blames the Trump Administration for allowing "deceptively marketed" junk plans to flourish in an attempt to eliminate the Affordable Care Act by reversing federal regulations and allowing individuals to purchase junk plans for one year with an option to renew for up to three more years.
"People are being scammed," said Woodhouse.
Casey said it's a deliberate attempt by the Trump Administration to "sabotage" the Affordable Care Act which could leave Americans unprotected and at risk of hefty health care costs.
"It's undermining the nation's health care," he said.