HARRISBURG — Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg announced a series of changes to clergy assignments Saturday including three in the Valley.
These changes will take effect June 21. Every year, Gainer works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy in an effort to meet the needs of parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.
Priests are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs, their skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy members, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry.
The Rev. Benedict Faneye, currently assigned outside of the Diocese, has been appointed Hospital Chaplain at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He replaces Rev. Javed Kashif who will become parochial vicar at Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle, and campus minister at Dickinson College, Carlisle.
The Rev. Tiburtius Raja, currently serving as parochial vicar at Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle, and campus minister at Dickinson College, has been appointed campus minister at Bucknell University. He replaces the Rev. Michael W. Rothan who has been appointed to the Hanover Area Hispanic Ministry.
The Rev. Matthew R. Larlick, currently pastor at Saint Joseph Parish and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Berwick, has been appointed pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg, and Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg. He replaces the Rev. Mark T. Wilke, who has been appointed Pastor of Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom.