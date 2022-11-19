SUNBURY — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and the Tort Claimants Committee filed a joint plan of reorganization with the Federal Bankruptcy Court, one of the final steps needed to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. The reorganization process has been ongoing since February 2020.
Under the proposed Plan, the diocese and related entities will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide funding to the trust in an amount equal to $7.5 million. The settling insurers will contribute an additional $10.75 million, bringing the total Trust amount to $18.25 million. This Trust will provide financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The details of the Trust are included in the reorganization plan, which is on file with the Bankruptcy Court. Once established, a Trust administrator, and not the Diocese, will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors.
The diocese filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in February 2020. Approximately 54 timely filed proofs of claim from clergy abuse survivors were received during the reorganization process. The move to declare bankruptcy came after years of financial hardship, which was exacerbated by the Grand Jury investigation and subsequent lawsuits, and after every attempt to scale back operations, including reducing overhead, were unsuccessful.
— THE DAILY ITEM