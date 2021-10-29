For the first time in eight years, Catholic schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg had enrollment rise.
On Friday, Bishop Ronald W. Gainer and Daniel Breen, secretary for Education and Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese, announced the 36 Catholic schools across the diocese saw a 6.5 percent increase in enrollment from fall 2020.
The increase equates to more than 580 new students attending the Catholic schools in the diocese and represents the single largest one-year increase on record.
“Our 36 Catholic schools continue to strive for excellence in educating nearly 10,000 students across the Diocese," Gainer said. "This enrollment increase is positive news for our Catholic school system and is a testimony to the excellent education, in mind, body and spirit, that students receive in our schools."
In Coal Township, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional saw a modest increase at the high school, said Sister Mary Anne Bednar, the high school principal and school administrator.
The Valley's only Catholic high school started the 2021-22 school year with 151 students, up from 145 at the end of last year. The only other Catholic school in the Valley is Danville's St. Joseph Catholic School, which is K-8.
"We are very happy with our enrollment," Sister Bednar said. "The enrollment had dropped dramatically in recent years, so any increase for us is huge."
The enrollment increase is also due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, diocesan and local officials said. The Catholic schools in the diocese, through planning and successful safety measures, remained open for in-person education in the 2020-21 and 21-22 school years.
Sister Bednar said Lourdes closed for one week over the past two school years. "That consistency was really important to our families," she said. "We were able to stay open, which was helpful."
Lourdes brings in students from all across the Valley, not just the Coal Region. Students from Danville, Mount Carmel and Shamokin fill the school, and Sister Bednar said more than a half-dozen students from the North Schuylkill district also attend.
The diocese has approximately 10,000 students enrolled at 36 schools. High school students in the diocese typically have a graduation rate of over 98% and annually are offered more than $40 million in scholarship funds, the diocese said Friday.
“As a diocese, we are providing trainings and resources to our schools and strive to walk alongside them in the whole enrollment process," Breen said. "This enrollment growth, which is the first we have experienced in eight years, is a positive sign that Catholic education is strong in our diocese. It is also a sign that families are seeing the added value of what we offer, and that we are looking to the future as a system of schools. It is notable that 85% of the students who came to us from public school last year have remained in school with us this year."