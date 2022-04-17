DANVILLE — Roman Catholic churches around the world are doing something they haven’t done before — asking the people in the pews to share their experiences as members and say how they can share those experiences with others.
In this “Synod on Synodality,” Pope Francis is calling on dioceses to collect input from their churches to send to the Vatican. The input is not limited to comments. It can be in the form of poetry, art work, photography or letters. Once they are compiled, an international synod of bishops, consecrated men, consecrated women such as nuns, and laity, will meet in Rome in October of 2023 to reflect and pray to try to discern how to meet the needs of today’s Church. They will share their results with the entire Church.
”It’s something that’s unique that happened in the church,” said Andrew Matragrano, a member of St. Joseph Parish in Danville. “It’s never happened on this scale. The idea is the Church is one body moving together through history. The second thing is, the Holy Spirit works in every member of the church. The pope wants to call on every member to see how can we share our experience of being a member of the Church. How can we do it more effectively.”
His wife, Ellen, added, “And secondly, how can we share this with other people.”
”This actually is the first time laity, in particular, will be solicited for reflection and comments,” said Father Timothy Marcoe, pastor of St. Joseph’s.
”We did have a listening session,” Marcoe said. “We advertised around the community. That was our primary vehicle to gather and reflect on questions together. There’s still a period to submit comments. The goal of such is not to change church doctrine. It’s how we proclaim the message, how people can access it,” he said.
“Synod comes from two Greek words — syn, meeting, and hodos, road, a journey together,” Andrew Matragrano said.
Besides the in-person listening session, which some attended via Zoom, people can submit comments, other writing or artwork to the diocese through its website or by letter, Ellen Matragrano said.
Fliers distributed to church members included questions to ponder and Bible passages to read. Questions ranged from, “What groups or individuals might be left on the margins?” and “How do we promote active participation of all the faithful?” to “How do we journey together with members of other Christian traditions and denominations?” and “How does the Church community form people for journeying together, listening to one another, and participating in mission?”
The Matragranos shared their input.
“We felt that society and the Church in general have more and more division,” Andrew Matragrano said. “Unless we overcome those divisions, we wouldn’t be able to have conversations.”
Ellen said that also works the other way around.
“You need to have conversations before you overcome divisions,” she said. “We do need more opportunities to talk with other people.”
She added that they also commented that members need more opportunities like the synod.
“We felt like it was just the beginning. We need to keep talking.”
Ellen said they notice that when some people are struggling, they drop out of the church.
“That’s when they need it,” she said. “We need to overcome the hesitancy to talk to people we don’t know. We need to hear encouragement of that from the pulpit.”
“We have to get over the idea the church is the institution,” Andrew said. “It’s that, but it’s us, too.”
Marcoe said the forum didn’t generate the interest he hoped it would. Those who attended the listening session, held in February, were a mix of active and some less-active members.
“It was a pretty good cross section of what you could experience in an active Catholic congregation,” the pastor said.
Parishioners still can send their written comments or artwork, anonymously or not, to the ‘Virtual Auditorium’ on the diocesan website, www.hbgdiocese.org/virtual-auditorium-for-the-synod-on-synodality/ or to the Diocesan Synod Ambassadors at “Diocese of Harrisburg—Synod Ambassadors, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.