DANVILLE — State police lab tests failed to determine the causes of two borough fires that struck within four days just two blocks apart last May.
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger told borough council on Tuesday evening the fires officially were ruled undetermined.
The first, early May 24, destroyed the three-story Karen Gronsky School of Dance, 160 Center St. The second fire hit the night of May 28 in a three-story apartment building at 1064 Mill St. Two Mahoning Township police officers rescued two tenants from the apartment building fire.
A raging 3 a.m. fire consumed the insides of the three-story brick building that housed the dance school at the corner of Center and Pine streets. The building, later razed, housed Gronsky’s dance school on the first and third floors and her husband Dave’s gym on the second floor.
Tenants of the apartment house could not immediately return because of smoke and water damage.
Jackie Hart, then-borough director of code and building development, said there were five rental apartments in the building owned by Michael Kaletra, of Mount Carmel. One was vacant and eight or nine tenants were living in the building at the time of the fire, Hart said.