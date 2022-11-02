SUNBURY — Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley said the deaths of 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, were due to carbon monoxide toxicity after they were trapped inside a home on Walnut Street that caught fire Saturday.
Kelley said the individuals were pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Gabriel DeMarco. Assisting DeMarco were Kelley and Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob.
Kelley said the identity of the victims was discovered through dental records. The manner of death was accidental, according to Kelley.
Investigators continued their probe the deadly fire that struck two homes in Sunbury on Oct. 29.
The three-alarm blaze broke loose shortly before 4 p.m. and Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene and did all they could to knock the fire down.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the department is also investigating the incident.
A memorial is set up outside the now boarded up properties. A state police fire marshal and the city fire department continue their investigation into what caused the fire to start.
Long said when crews first arrived at the scene there was heavy smoke and multiple firefighters began to attack the blaze.
Fire crews worked at 330, 334 and 340 Walnut St., using two ladder trucks. Crews cut into metal roofs of the homes in an attempt to vent smoke from the structures, officials said.
Units from fire departments across the Valley were released from the scene around 8:45 p.m.