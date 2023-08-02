MIFFLINBURG — Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo on Wednesday released the causes of death for the Mifflinburg couple involved in an apparent murder-suicide in their borough home at Scottsdale Drive.
Adamo is officially listing the cause of death for U.S. Air Force veteran Jeffrey Scott Wenrich, 63, as a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and the cause of death for local author and lifestyle coach Tharifah Wenrich, 64, as a knife wound. The manner of death for Tharifah is homicide, Adamo said.
A preliminary investigation from Mifflinburg Police Department indicates that Jeffrey Wenrich killed his wife before he died by suicide. The incident occurred at their home at 168 Scottsdale Drive, Mifflinburg, a two-story frame townhouse located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Scottsdale Acres, a planned residential community.
Adamo pronounced both individuals dead at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Mifflinburg police said they were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a family member made the discovery. Police said they believe the deaths occurred between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
"There are no additional details and a motive remains unknown," said Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg.
The couple lived together at the home, no one else was involved, and there is no danger to the public, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Mifflinburg police by calling 570-966-1027.
Borough police said they were assisted at the scene by the Union County coroner, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Service, Pennsylvania State Police and a state police forensic services unit.
Jeffrey Wenrich, a 1978 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, retired last year after serving the military for 42 years. In all, he spent 22 years on active duty in the Air Force, 8 years civil service Air Force, 12 years civil service with the Navy, and 17 years in the Army as a contractor. He retired from the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in 2001 and then retired in 2022 as a civil service employee with the Air Force as the night shift fuels supervisor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, according to records from The Daily Item.
Tharifah Wenrich, who grew up in Singapore and lived in Canada for 30 years, is a featured author in “20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success on Their Own Terms,” published by Aurora Corialis Publishing, where she recounted her own journey to overcome personal and professional obstacles. Tharifah was a lifestyle coach and owned a shopping network business where she guided clients in the use of natural products in their daily lives.
They moved to Jeffrey Wenrich’s hometown of Mifflinburg from their residence in Honolulu in August 2022, according to Tharifah’s social media pages.
Transitions 'deeply saddened'
Transitions of PA released a statement this week, saying they are "deeply saddened to learn of the recent domestic violence homicide of Tharifah Wenrich of Mifflinburg."
“It is hard to find words that make sense of this tragedy, but our hearts go out to Tharifah’s family and friends as they mourn. We at Transitions are mourning alongside them," said Mae-Ling Kranz, Chief Executive Officer at Transitions.
In the last 10 years, more than 1,600 individuals have died from domestic violence-related incidents across the state of Pennsylvania. Each year the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) compiles and publishes an annual Fatality Report, and although pending for 2022, statics show in 2021 that 112 victims lost their lives to domestic violence in Pennsylvania.
“Although domestic violence related homicides in Union County are reportedly low, the incidents of domestic violence occurring are not. Domestic violence happens in every neighborhood, and to people of every race, ethnicity, age, identity, religion, socioeconomic class, education level, and profession,” said Kranz.
Domestic violence "is a pattern of coercive behavior used by one partner to gain and maintain control over the other partner. It is pervasive, complex, and takes many forms including emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, financial, and technological. Statistics remain alarming with 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men reporting having experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime," according to Transitions.
“We want anyone who may be experiencing abuse in their relationship to know they are not alone, and we can help," said Kranz. "Transitions services are voluntary, confidential, safe, and free to those who need them. Anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship is urged to call 1-800-850-7948, Transitions' 24/7 crisis hotline, to speak with a trained advocate."
Whether you have questions, need resources, or want someone who will listen without judgment, Transitions’ advocates will be there to take your call. All calls and services are always confidential. Anyone who suspects they know someone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to reach out for more information and resources about how to help make a difference in the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence.