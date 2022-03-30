SELINSGROVE — The cause of Monday evening’s fire that destroyed a ranch home in the borough is still undetermined but not suspicious, said state police fire Marshal James Nizinski.
The blaze at the 5 Linda Lane home of Joe and Barbara McElroy started in the garage and caused about $150,000 in damage to the structure and adjoining home, he said.
Two vehicles parked inside the garage, a BMW and Mazda RX7, and a Winnebago camper van parked in the driveway, were destroyed, said Nizinski.
“There’s nothing suspicious” about the fire, he said. “It’s still undetermined and under investigation.”
The McElroys received help from the American Red Cross, said Dauntless Hood & Ladder Fire Company assistant fire chief Jason Kaufman.