A fire that destroyed a two-story home in West Cameron Township early Sunday morning is likely accidental, a Valley fire chief said.
An early Sunday morning two-alarm fire destroyed a two-story wooden home at 2335 Upper Road in West Cameron Township. There were some people inside when the fire broke out — but they are safe and uninjured, said East Cameron Fire Chief Jim Reed on Tuesday morning.
More than 100 firefighters and support staff fought the blaze in the early morning hours, but could not save the house.
Reed said a fire marshal on Monday investigated the cause of the 2 a.m. blaze and said, "the investigation is proceeding, there are a few more interviews to conduct, but I believe that the cause will be listed as 'accidental.'"
The home was owned by Tim Eby. When the fire broke out his daughter and friends were inside, but got out safely, Reed said.
According to the Northumberland County FireWire the house collapsed shortly after 2:20 a.m, by which time the structure was fully engulfed, with flames shooting out into the night.
"By the time I got there the whole second floor was fully involved," Reed said. "And 15 minutes to a half-hour after arriving the roof collapsed, followed by the second floor."
All fire personnel involved in fighting the fire were safe, Reed said. "There were no accidents or injuries reported by firefighters or family members."
Assisting the West Cameron Fire Company were units from Shamokin, Coal Township, Lavell, Lower Augusta, Hickory Corners, Kulpmont, Trevorton, and "a lot of support from the lower end," he said.
"I really want to thank these supporting units," Reed said. "We had a good turnout for the time."