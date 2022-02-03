SHAMOKIN — The cause of fire that destroyed four vacant buildings is still undetermined five days after the incident.
Fire Investigator and Police Chief Raymond Siko II reported on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing. The fire, which occurred at 9:11 a.m. Saturday, likely originated on the second floor in the rear of 211 S. Seventh St., just off the corner with West Pine Street.
"Due to the structural collapse that occurred during the fire, the extreme amount of damage caused by the fire, the severe ice conditions and the concerns for additional collapses, investigators were unable to pinpoint a cause," said Siko. "There was no power to any of the homes affected at the time of the fire and it appears that none of the properties were insured."
The residences at 205 and 207 E. Seventh St. had heavy fire damage noted throughout the second and third floors of the home, as well as smoke and water damage throughout the home, Siko said.
The residences at 209, 211 and 213 E. Seventh St. collapsed during the fire and most of the buildings' contents were consumed by fire, Siko said.
Anyone with information on how the fire may have started is urged to call the city police department at 570-648-5708.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER