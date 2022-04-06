MOUNT CARMEL — The borough of Mount Carmel was approved for $135,171 worth of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously approved $44,588 from 2018 allocation and $90,583 from 2019 allocations to fund an elevator rehabilitation project in Mount Carmel Borough's newly renovated municipal building. It will cover engineering costs and elevator rehabilitation.
"Mount Carmel Borough bought the property at 50 W. Third St. in downtown Mount Carmel and converted it into a new police station and borough building," said Linda Sterling, of SEDA-COG. "CDBG funding can't typically be used for government buildings, but it can be used for the removal of architectural barriers to benefit adults with disabilities."
Council chambers are on the second floor of the new building and the only access is the existing stairs, she said.
"There is an elevator in the building, but it is outdated and doesn't work," said Sterling. "The existing elevator shaft and car will be rehabilitated."