SUNBURY — A 50-50 agreement between Sunbury and Northumberland County is still being reviewed, according to county Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
City Council and county commissioners have been in negotiations about a 50-50 partnership that would cost zero dollars to city residents in order to develop the site that has been vacant for the past eight years.
There had been no movement until 2021 when it was announced that former Gov. Tom Wolf granted a $2 million grant to be used at the 1400 Susquehanna Ave. property.
The funds were to be used to help rehabilitate and redevelop the area. The first phase of the project involves land acquisition costs, upgrades to utilities and stormwater systems and the installation of a traffic light, to provide ease of access.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers a dime, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
A new deal proposed by city officials states Northumberland County would appoint three members of the new commission, and Sunbury would appoint three members.
Members may be removed from office at any time by a majority of the commission members for cause or at any time with or without cause by the appointing municipality, according to the agreement
A seventh member would be voted on by the commission, but that member will have to reside in Sunbury or Northumberland County and are not an employee of either municipality.
The agreement also states, upon the sale of all or any portion of the real property, Northumberland County shall receive the first $3 million in equitable proceeds. Any equitable proceeds realized from the sale of all or any portion of the real property, in excess of the $3 million shall be equally divided between the parties, the document states.
"We met after I spoke with Mayor Josh Brosious and we are trying to work some things out," Schiccatano said Monday. "We will get there, we just need to work some things out."
Schiccatano said he met with city officials last week and both sides are trying to figure out a fair proposal and get the site developed.
"We all want what's best for the residents of the county and Sunbury," Schiccatano said. "We also want to make sure we are doing everything to get this property developed and ready to be used."
Schiccatano said county officials have not voted on anything at this time.
Reports of contamination were reported but according to a 2015 report by Apex Industries the site only showed low-level contaminants, according to officials.
A study from 2011 and a study in 2015 by Apex revealed low-level traces of contaminants, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, benzo(a)pyrene and benzo(b)flurenthen. Forty-eight samples were taken across the 22 acres using ground penetrating radar, soil samples and concrete coring. Apex tested for 145 chemicals, but only five were identified above Act 2 standards.
Reports of buried drums, asbestos and steam tunnels were either unable to be identified or posed no risk, the report said. The plant closed in 2008 and structures on the facility were demolished in 2010.
Apex also found no evidence of fracking, so radiation was not a concern, Minarovic said at the time.
Sunbury Solicitor Joel Wiest said he has documentation stating the site is clean and is not contaminated and can be prepared to be used or sold commercially.
"I am happy with got to meet with Commissioner Schiccatano to negotiate an agreement between the county and city," Brosious said. "I feel we will come to an agreement that will benefit everyone."