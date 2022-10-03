NORTHUMBERLAND — The success of last year’s historic cemetery tour at Riverview Cemetery inspired the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House to organize a second event this year.
The Second Annual Historic Cemetery Tour will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Riverview Cemetery located along Seventh Street in Northumberland. The tour times will be in 15-minute increments.
“We had it just one time last year and we sold out all of our tickets,” Friends of Joseph Priestley House President Colleen Epler-Ruths. “Once we realized how popular it was, we started planning early in the year. People should plan to come back again. It’s a whole different set of people.”
Actors will portray 10 famous and interesting people who are buried in Riverview Cemetery, including William Calhoun, of the Calhoun’s Boy Band in 1925; sky pilot Johnny Abiuso; Dada Fay, an entertainer who performed at the New York Hippodrome theater; and Sarah Simpson Cooke, who turned her home into a hospital for women and children, according to Priestley House operations manager Murrie Zlotziver.
Dennis Schnader, former director of the Shikellamy High School Marching Braves, will portray Calhoun, said Zlotziver.
“We’re already sold out for the Saturday evening show,” he said. “I’m getting requests every day for tickets. Last year we had over 100 people.”
The tour is not intended to be scary. There are no jump scares or haunted stories. Only the setting in the cemetery is “creepy,” said Epler-Ruths.
“It’s historically based, informative and fun,” she said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Joseph Priestley House at 472 Priestley Ave. or by calling 570-473-9474.