DANVILLE — At least some of the census takers counting Montour County residents do not have the correct addresses, in several cases knocking on doors of residents who have already filed their information with the U.S. Census Bureau, county officials said on Tuesday.
County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Sue Kauwell told the county commissioners during their meeting that she was among those visited by a census taker, even though she had filed her census information online. The census enumerator came to her home using her old address, Kauwell said. She pointed out, though, the Census Bureau mailed its survey form to her correct address.
“I got the correct mailing but was still visited,” Kauwell said, noting the enumerator had the wrong address. “My whole street was wrong, and I live on a five-house dead-end street,” she told the commissioners.
Many county addresses were changed during a county readdressing effort in 2017 in connection with the merger of Montour County’s 911 center with Columbia County’s. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the bureau is using the wrong addresses even though the county provided the correct addresses to them.
Census enumerator Jamie Fabian, who was working in the county, said the bureau provided her a list with old addresses and she had to verify the new addresses. She obtained a printout of the correct addresses from the county on Tuesday.
“For this county, I have a list of all old addresses,” Fabian said. “Now I feel like I’m on a goose chase.”
She said some people have questioned why she is at their house. She said sometimes it is to verify the address.
Attempts to reach the Census Bureau for comment were unsuccessful.
Holdren’s comments came after he remarked on county residents’ low self-response in filing the forms. At 58.3 percent, as of Friday, the response rate is the lowest among Valley counties. The commissioners are encouraging residents to fill out the census forms so that a census taker won’t have to visit them.
The wrong addresses made Holdren wonder if the county’s reporting rate is actually higher.
“If Montour is underreported because of the failure of the Census Bureau, we’re going to lose out on funding,” he said.
Gas money for recreation
In other business, the commissioners agreed to allocate $15,000 in gas well drilling fees to the Montour Area Recreation Association (MARC) due to the shortage in hotel tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holdren said that after the allocation, $14,041 remains in the fund.
Bridge replacement
Commissioner Dan Hartman reported that replacement of the bridge on Foggy Mountain Road in Anthony Township will begin in September.
“We anticipate it will open mid to late October,” Hartman said.
Sikora Brothers, which submitted the lowest bid of $377,065, will replace the bridge, which was washed out by floodwaters during the summer of 2018. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is funding 100 percent of the work.
Commissioners also:
- Reported the deadline for small businesses to apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act reimbursement is Aug. 18 and the deadline for nonprofits to apply is Sept. 1.
- Announced rent relief funds are available through the county Human Services Department.
- Approved the admittance of Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties into DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), the agency orginally formed for economic development in Montour and Columbia counties. “We’re stronger as a region, rather than competing individually,” Holdren said.
- Hired Ryan Craig as website administrator/administrative assistant at a salary of $23,400 a year.