LEWISBURG — The Donald Heiter Community Center is hosting a giveaway of free clothing and miscellaneous household items on Sept. 1.
The event, held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will have all brand-new items, specifically to be used by the recipient and their immediate family/ household members only. The center is located at 100 N. Fifth St, Lewisburg.
Pre-registration is required. It is for adults 18 and older. A photo ID is required.
Bring your own grocery or small tote-sized bags (four bags per person). Only the registered person is allowed to attend.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER