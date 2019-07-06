SELINSGROVE — Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center, Inc. will offer free Mediation Training for adults who want to volunteer to serve as mediators at the center.
The training will be held over two weekends — Oct. 18-20 and Nov. 1-3 — at the Snyder County East building at 713 Bridge Street in Selinsgrove. Each weekend, training is held Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends plus 3 follow up practice sessions and to complete the required 40 hours of training.
Training is free to those who commit to serve as active volunteer mediators at the center for at least two years. A limited number of training slots are available for those seeking training without serving as volunteers; tuition for these trainees is $500. Training will be co-facilitated by the center’s Executive Director, Susan Jordan and volunteer, Jim O’Connell, both certified mediators and trainers with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation, Inc.
Applications for training will be reviewed on a first-come-first-considered basis; potential trainees should submit applications as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 7. Applications for mediator training are available by calling the center at 570-374-1718 or emailing casecoordinator@csvmediation.org or downloading it from our website at csvmediation.org.
