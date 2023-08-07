SELINSGROVE — A Central Keystone COG code enforcement supervisor said building inspectors only carry firearms on the job in rare occasions and will receive firearm training.
James Emery, a code enforcement supervisor, attended Selinsgrove borough council's public meeting Monday following The Daily Item's Sunday report regarding some building code inspectors carrying weapons while on duty.
"We have come into some situations where there are no police officers and we don't feel safe," he said, adding the agency is "looking into" firearm training.
For two weeks before the article was published, numerous calls to Central Keystone COG Director Rodney Neitz and the agency's attorney, Melissa Lobos, were not returned to The Daily Item.
After Emery's brief comments to borough council Monday, borough solicitor Robert Cravitz said his explanation about the situation was "vague."
Cravitz said Emery provided no details about the firearm training or about the armed officers, other than that officers don't carry weapons into residential and commercial properties in communities that have police protection.
"Most of Snyder County" doesn't have a municipal police force, Cravitz said. "It was real vague."
Nearly all municipalities in Snyder County employ Central Keystone COG to enforce its property codes or issue building permits. The COG is also used by many municipalities in Union, Northumberland, Montour, Centre, Lycoming and Perry counties.
Neither the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act or the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) authorizes the carrying of firearms or other law enforcement functions by a building code official, according to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.