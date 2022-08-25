MILTON — The Central Pa Chamber of Commerce purchased a first-ever company car for its latest outreach initiative.
On Tuesday, representatives of W&L Mazda delivered a 2022 Mazda CX-30. Soon, it will also adorn the organization’s logo and other pertinent information.
The Chamber Board felt the decision to purchase a vehicle was long overdue, as “it will help the Central PA Chamber of Commerce become more recognizable and give us a stronger presence within our communities. It will also continue driving the Chamber forward," according to the chamber's release.
Cory Brown, General Manager of W&L Mazda, is grateful for the business and to provide the first company vehicle.
“We’re happy to be a Central PA Chamber member and appreciate the opportunity,” he said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER