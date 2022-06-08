MILTON — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center grand opening is scheduled for June 15. The LPN Career Center is opening its doors to give a preview of the newly renovated facility at 15 Lawton Lane in Milton.
The program will include tours of the facility at 5:30 p.m., Ribbon Cutting with Chambers of Commerce at 6 p.m., Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit board meeting at 7 p.m. and light dinner throughout the event.
The center provides quality nursing education and development and a strong health care career workforce in the Greater Susquehanna Valley for more than 50 years. The center was named one of the top 5 LPN programs in Pennsylvania for its quality, affordability, convenience, satisfaction and value, according to the Nurse Journal.
In 2020, the LPN Center ranked 33rd in the country among 4,500 colleges for a 10-year return on investment (ROI) in a Georgetown University report. They also ranked seventh among 532 of the Best LPN programs in the northeast by nursingprocess.org. For more information, visit www.csiu.org/lpn or call 570-768-4960.