HARRISBURG — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Tuesday announced that the Central Workforce Development Board received $150,000 in Business-Education Partnership (BEP) grants.
The Central Workforce Development Board serves Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The program's objectives include increasing career awareness, increasing workforce competencies, facilitating student/teacher in-the-workplace events and networking industry mixers, and expanding current, effective initiatives to advance and grow the talent pipeline in Central Pennsylvania.
L&I plans to distribute more than $3 million in BEP grant funding to 22 workforce development organizations statewide that connect Pennsylvania businesses with school districts and students to better prepare youth entering an ever-changing workforce.
The partnerships offer career-related experiences and opportunities for students through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring.