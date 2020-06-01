STATE COLLEGE — Residents from different racial backgrounds, genders and age groups gathered in downtown State College on Sunday afternoon to form a collective voice for justice.
The “Justice for George Floyd” rally, like others around the country, comes in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed and incapacitated African American man who was killed after a Minnesota policeman kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes last week.
Floyd was accused of possessing a counterfeit $20 bill.
“I watched the video of George Floyd, and it really upset me and I felt like I needed to support the community in State College,” said Colleen Adams, a 17-year-old State College High student. “I wanted to come out and show that I support the black community, and I stand with everyone.”
Protesters gathered at noon near the Allen Street Gates on the edge of Penn State’s campus. Many carried signs filled with justice-themed phrases to relay their message. State College police closed off several downtown streets as a sea of protesters marched on College and Beaver avenues. In unison, they bellowed “No justice, no peace” and shouted Floyd’s name.
Sunday’s rally featured speeches by State College Mayor Ron Filippelli, recent Penn State graduate and basketball standout Lamar Stevens, current Penn State football offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe and other State College and Penn State leaders.
Penn State student Tom Onanuga stood in front of the State College Municipal Building on Allen Street just after 2:30 p.m. He shared his personal experiences of being a minority in State College.
“I’ve been here for three years, and there have been so many times where I’ve been the only black person, the only black man, in my classes,” Onanuga, 21, said. “I’m in a field – psychology – where it’s not really dominated by black men. I’m used to being the odd man out in that sense.”
Onanuga, who served as Penn State’s THON Organization president in 2019, said true inclusivity doesn’t end with a march or phrases. For him, it’s fully embracing a person and their culture.
“Making us feel like we are at home,” he said. “Not treating us like we’re isolated. Don’t look at us and then feel like you have to treat us some type of way or change up your vernacular and treat us kind of like we’re animals in the zoo. Don’t look at us; be with us. That is a part of being inclusive and honestly caring about the people.”
Boalsburg resident Dagmar Wilson, 57, learned of Sunday’s march several days ago through a local Facebook group. Wilson said she’s always been concerned about racial inequality in the area, but she believed the issues to be concealed under the surface.
Her fears were realized Saturday night while browsing social media. Three family members joined Wilson on Sunday afternoon.
“I think the thing that motivated me the most was when I got on another Facebook group last night, a Penn State group,” Wilson said. “The level of racist comments was horrifying. I think of myself as aware, but that was just a slap in the face because we’re accustomed to that in rural communities where people aren’t educated. We kind of categorize, box it off, and now we have to fight that. To see that in a group with people that you expect are educated, I can’t articulate my feelings about that.”
State College proper includes 42,034 residents, according to the 2010 United States census. African Americans comprise less than four percent of the local population. According to 2018 statistics compiled by the Penn State University Budget Office, of the 46,270 undergraduate and graduate students at the University Park campus, 1,892 were black/African American.
Penn State’s black student body representation includes many who attend the university on athletic scholarships. Supporting Penn State athletics, Onanuga said, includes more than attending their respective Nittany Lions games or wearing Penn State apparel.
“If you don’t support them as black men, how are you truly supposed to support them as athletes in their endeavors going forward?” Onanuga said. “If they leave here and don’t join your favorite (pro) team, then what? Are you just done supporting them in that kind of way? There’s a different intimacy between college sports and professional sports. These are your brothers and sisters, people you see every day. This is your family. If we really are a family – you have a black head coach, your team is mostly black players – you have to support them as black men before you support them as black athletes because that’s a part of their identity, but that’s not who they are.”
Seunghyuk Kang, 29, counted among the speakers who joined Onanuga in front of the State College Municipal Building. Kang shared recent experiences of discrimination due to coronavirus pandemic. Kang said he was encouraged by the robust turnout Sunday afternoon. For him, it encapsulated the true essence of America.
“This a family-friendly event,” Kang said. “All the faces are out here. They’re angry, but they’re angry in a productive and focused way. This is America. This is the American that I wanted to see and I’ve been longing to see ever since I was a wee little child.”