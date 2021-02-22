LEWISBURG — Audra Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, will be Bucknell University's 2021 Commencement speaker. Wilson is a 1994 Bucknell graduate.
Following a successful career in law, politics and community development, Wilson was named the Shriver Center's new head in spring 2020. The organization works to bolster equal justice and economic opportunity in communities across Illinois. It's also where Wilson began her legal career after graduating from Bucknell with degrees in international relations and Spanish, and attending law school at Valparaiso University.
As a staff attorney, Wilson spent her early days at the Shriver Center focusing on welfare reform and food security — until she was chosen by former President Barack Obama to serve as the press and policy director for his U.S. Senate campaign in 2004.
Wilson will address the Class of 2021 at Bucknell's 171st Commencement celebration in May and, as with previous speakers, was hand-selected by members of the graduating class.