ELYSBURG — Cesari’s Pizza at Knoebels Amusement Park is closing after 41 years.
The Cesari family partnered with Knoebels in 1981. While the Cesari family is hanging up their aprons, Knoebels will continue to fill guests’ bellies with freshly baked pizza, but with a brand-new recipe.
The food stand became a family undertaking for Carmel “Chuck” Cesari, his wife and his children. Cesari would eventually become manager of the park’s Alamo restaurant and surrounding stands. Prior to his passing in September 2019, Cesari ordered food for Knoebels Caterings. His daughter, Angela Martini, operated Cesari’s Pizza, most recently with the help of her mother, Donna.
When the park opens on Saturday, Knoebels will introduce a brand-new pizza with some familiar qualities. It will be a fresh-ingredient pizza, dough and all, according to Knoebels.
The yet-to-be-named stand will open with whole pies and slices of plain and pepperoni. It will expand offerings as the season progresses.