SUNBURY — Moose International’s chairman of the board wants to come back to Sunbury after seeing all the support from the community and public officials that arrived at the city lodge to meet with the New Jersey native.
Bruce Masopust, of the Moose Lodge 1971, of Lodi, said he was impressed with the turnout of community members and public officials to greet him for his visit to Sunbury Lodge 181, on Market Street.
“This is not about me being here but it’s about the Sunbury Moose lodge and what you do for the community,” Masopust said. “I want to thank you all for all you do.”
Shikellamy school director Slade Shreck, who is the general manager of the Sunbury Moose, gave various Sunbury Celebration memorabilia, including one of the 250th Challenge Coins, to Masopust during Wednesday’s visit to the city lodge.
“I am honored to receive these gifts,” Masopust said.
Sunbury Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner, John Barnhart, and Councilwoman Lisa Martina were also in attendance to meet with Masopust.
Reichner, on behalf of the city, presented Masopust with a key to the city.
“We are giving this to you for all the great community work the Moose does,” Reichner said.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano met with Masopust and also thanked him for the community projects the Moose participates in.
“The Moose is always donating to various organizations,” Schiccatano said.
The Moose Club was founded in 1888 and has nearly 650,000 members in roughly 1,600 Lodges across the U.S., according to the moose website.