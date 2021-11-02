DANVILLE — Borough Councilman Byard Woodruff led Montour County Treasurer Norma Bird by fewer than 100 votes Tuesday night, according to results from the county’s 15 voting precincts.
With county election workers counting mail-in ballots today, the race was not decided on Tuesday.
Woodruff, a 3rd Ward councilman, received 1,532 votes to Bird’s 1,440 from poll voters. County solicitor Michael Dennehy said 924 voters mailed in ballots, about 23 percent of the 3034 votes cast at the polls.
The official count will take place on Friday.
Bird, a Democrat from Mayberry Township, was seeking her second four-year term in the office. She has worked in the treasurer’s office since 2011.
Neither Woodruff nor Bird wanted to comment after the poll results were in.
Elsewhere in Montour County, newcomer Glen Cromley was leading incumbents Bill Lynn and Molly Shultz in the race for two six-year supervisor seats. Cromley received 438 votes, Lynn 370 and Shultz 264.
In Valley Township, longtime Supervisor Mike Kull held a nearly 200-vote lead over former school board member Dawn Koons Gill, 316 votes to Gill’s 119.