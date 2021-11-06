The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated 100 years of prosperity in the Valley with a “Second Century Soiree” in Milton on Saturday.
Art Thomas, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber, said that he hopes the event gives community members the opportunity to meet new people, something that hasn’t happened much since the pandemic.
“I hope that everybody has a great time so that maybe we'll do something like this again in the future and continue to stimulate excitement about being members of the chamber,” he said.
Thomas was appreciative of AEREA Premium Spaces for hosting the event free of charge.
Greg Carl, owner of AEREA, said that it was an excellent opportunity to get more exposure for the venue, while supporting a worthwhile organization.
“I believe the Chamber of Commerce is a great thing and celebrating the second hundred years is a wonderful occasion to have something here,” said Carl.
With the support of AEREA, and the $100 price tag per ticket, Thomas was hopeful that the 185 people they were expecting would cover the cost of the event and lead to future events.
People wearing colorful dresses and suits, mimicking flappers and gentlemen from the 1920s, filled the venue as soon as the doors opened at 5 p.m. The event opened with a cocktail hour, leading into the main dinner of the evening. Dinner was curated by Chef Domenico Napoli from Isabella’s Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge.
Kurt Schertle, chief operating officer at Weis Markets and member of the Chamber, attended the event with his wife, Gina. They enjoyed the theme and thought the photo booth was a fun addition to the festivities.
Susan Colon, of Lewisburg, attended the soiree with her two sons to support the Chamber.
“I love the theme of the Roaring 20s,” said Colon. “I already had everything ready so that shows you I love that era.”
Annette Metzger, of CVC Mechanical Contractors, shared similar sentiment for the theme. She said it was a fantastic opportunity to get community members out for a unique evening.