The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce does not support two redistricting plans for federal legislative districts.
At a Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday via Zoom, the chamber members discussed the evaluations of both the House Preliminary Congressional Plan and the Senate "Street" Congressional Map for federal districts. The Chamber's "report card" for both presentations received failing grades.
"I don't see anything in there to like about those maps," said Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett.
Garrett encouraged chamber members to submit their own feedback on the maps.
"Democracy is a participant sport," he said. "This is the time you need to engage, you need to let the folks that are redrawing the maps know what your position is."
In regards to the report card of the House Preliminary Congressional Plan, the chamber said, "With the exception of keeping the counties in our footprint independently whole and maintaining equal population, this map ignores communities of interest. Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and Lycoming counties should be together. This map fails the Greater Susquehanna Valley."
The subject of "equal population" was the only one of seven to receive an A grade in the House plan, while the subject of "keeps counties whole" received a B and the subject of "considers travel patterns" received a D. The remaining subjects of "recognizes employment shed," "considers media footprints," "historic communities of interest" and "considers access to constituent services" all received an F.
In regards to the report card of the Senate Street Congressional Map, the chamber said the map "is a disaster for the Greater Susquehanna Valley splitting Snyder County unnecessarily, giving no thought to the communities of interest (Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Lycoming, Columbia), ignoring travel patterns. It is an absolute worst-case scenario."
The subject of "equal population was the only one of seven to receive an A grade on the Senate map. The remaining six subjects — keeps counties whole, considers travel patterns, recognizes employment shed, considers media footprints, historic communities of interest and considers access to constituent services — all received an F.
State-level Reapportionment
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, a member of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission that deals with the state-level districts, said preliminary maps were approved on Dec. 18. There's a 30-day comment period as well as four hearings over Thursday and Friday. The final maps will be adopted around Jan. 18, leaving time to put them in place for the primary election season.
The Senate map is "great for our area," said Gordner. "It keeps the present lines intact for Gene Yaw, myself and our respective Senate districts. It moves two Senate seats, one to Cumberland County—which percentage-wise the fastest growing county in the state—and one down in the Lehigh-Northampton area to create a district without an incumbent in which there's a large Hispanic population."
Once the final maps are adopted there is an appeal process, said Gordner.
Garrett said there's "no daylight" between the Chamber's position and Gordner's position.
"We love the new 27th district," said Garrett. "We love the fact that six of the seven (campuses), including the main campus of, Luzerne County Community College will be in the senator's district. That can only be a good thing for the Valley."
The House districts don't make any sense, said Garrett.
The Chamber does not have a report card for the state-level districts at this point, said Garrett.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he filed an exception with the House map. Kantz said access to representative leaders played an important role over the last 10 years to Snyder being one of the few counties in central Pennsylvania to have gained population.
Rick Knoebel said the House map cuts Knoebels Amusement Resort in half, meaning the park in Elysburg will potentially be represented by two different representatives.
"It raised some eyebrows here," said Knoebel.